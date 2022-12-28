Pope Francis asks for prayers for ‘very sick’ former Pope Benedict

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to attend the beatification ceremony of Pope Paul VI, on Oct. 19, 2014. Pope Francis on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is “very sick,” and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end.” | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health is worsening, the Vatican announced Wednesday, leading the current Pope Francis to ask for prayers for the former pope’s health.

In an address Wednesday, Pope Francis said the emeritus pope is “very sick,” asking for a “special prayer.”

“I’d like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church,″ Francis said, according to The Associated Press translation of his speech. ”I remind you that he is very sick.”

“Let’s ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end,″ Francis continued.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that the 95-year-old former pope’s health is worsening.

“In the last few hours there has been a deterioration due to the advancement of (Benedict’s) age,” Bruni stated per CNN.

“The situation at the moment remains under control and continually monitored by his doctors,” Bruni added.

Who is Pope Benedict XVI?

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI retired as Pope in February 2013 after serving as head of the Catholic Church since 2005.

He was the first pope in 600 years to resign, The Associated Press reported.

Benedict, who currently lives on Vatican grounds, was replaced by the current Pope Francis .