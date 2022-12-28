Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:11 a.m. EST
Benedict XVI, reluctant pope who chose to retire, dies at 95. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a reluctant pope who never wanted to be pontiff. So it should have come as little surprise that with a few words uttered in Latin on a Vatican holiday in 2013, Benedict ended it all. He announced that he would become the first pope in 600 years to resign. His dramatic exit paved the way for Pope Francis’ election and created the unprecedented arrangement of two popes, living side-by-side in the Vatican gardens. And it likely won’t be a one-off, given that Francis himself has said Benedict “opened the door” for other popes to follow suit. The Vatican announced Saturday that Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger, had died at age 95.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs. Hamadeh had filed a separate challenge of the results in his race, but a judge dismissed that case.
Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers in the state. The Sacramento County Superior Court judge’s order came Friday in response to a lawsuit from restaurant industry groups. Those groups are trying to overturn the law by seeking a referendum on the November 2024 ballot. State officials will likely determine by the end of January whether voters will ultimately weigh in on the law, which was scheduled to take effect Sunday. Even if the law takes effect shortly, workers aren’t expected to see any immediate pay increases.
MISLEADING ADS FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR PETS
It’s the fault of the algorithms, isn’t it? You know what I mean: Mention animals online and you’re inundated with ads for goods and services for animals. That happens—in excess—to animal professionals online, who daily see far too many ads, a majority of which are sales pitches a professional can easily identify as very likely shady and potentially dangerous.
