Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports
The Denver wide receiver weighed in on the criticism surrounding his quarterback. Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season. After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
Packers’ Alexander: Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 Game ‘a Fluke’
The two division rivals will get a chance to set the record straight this upcoming weekend. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just over 200 yards shy of eclipsing Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season. The 23-year-old has had a dominant year and just about every defense he’s gone up against has struggled to contain him.
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Taulia Tagovailoa Addresses Brother Tua’s Football Future
The younger brother of the Dolphins quarterback opened up about his brother’s recent health after his second confirmed concussion of the season. Discussion about the long-term future of Tua Tagovailoa has broken out once again this week after the Dolphins quarterback entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa has a concussion and will likely miss this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
The 10 Biggest NFL Business Stories of 2022
Our Business of Football expert breaks down the most impactful off-field stories of the last year in the NFL. As we close the book on another year in the business of the NFL, there is, as always, no shortage of topics demanding our attention. Here are my Top 10 Business of Football stories from the world’s more profitable and popular sports league in 2022.
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more. Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 16 games. Welcome to Week 17. The playoff field is rounding into shape, with nine teams now having clinched their spots. This week is full of clinching scenarios, while several teams on the short end of the scoreboard will no doubt be eliminated.
49ers-Raiders Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are now double-digit road favorites against the Raiders in Week 17 with Derek Carr benched for Jarrett Stidham. The 49ers (11-4) head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (6-9) in Week 17. No line has fluctuated more this week, as it opened with the Niners favored by...
