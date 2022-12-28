Read full article on original website
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing […]
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
reviewofoptometry.com
Vitamin B3 May Lower Risk of Glaucoma
Niacin intake was linked to a lowered risk of glaucoma in this study. Photo: Michael Chaglasian, OD, and Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. Editor’s Note: As part of our “Year in Review” retrospective, we’ve selected the top 30 news stories of the year and are re-sharing them as we close out 2022. Follow along as we count down to number 1!
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
UNC Health Provider Ushers in First FDA-Approved Medication for Eosinophilic Esophagitis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic condition of the esophagus that is on the rise throughout the United States. Patients with the condition typically have inflammation throughout their esophagus and trouble swallowing food – known as dysphagia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005534/en/ Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing. (Photo: Business Wire)
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug
TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX announced that the FDA has approved its anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. Following the FDA nod, Briumvi became the first and...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Nexobrid for the Treatment of Thermal Burns
The approval for the non-surgical alternative was supported by phase 3 data showing ≥95% incidence eschar removal compared to a gel vehicle. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved anacaulase-bcdb (NexoBrid) as a non-surgical alternative for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial- or full-thickness thermal burns.
Zacks.com
Roche's (RHHBY) Lunsumio Gets FDA Nod for Follicular Lymphoma
RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA approved intravenously-administered Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have been treated with two or more lines of systemic therapy. Lunsumio has been approved by the regulatory agency under the accelerated pathway.
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer says hemophilia B gene therapy controlled bleeding in key study
Pfizer on Thursday said a gene therapy it’s developing for hemophilia B significantly reduced bleeding in a Phase 3 study of adult men with the uncommon genetic condition. The positive results, which Pfizer summarized in a press release, came slightly earlier than the drugmaker had previously estimated. A single...
neurologylive.com
Anti-CD20 Therapy Ublituximab Gains FDA Approval for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
Marketed as Briumvi, the TG Therapeutics treatment becomes the third anti-CD20 agent approved for relapsing multiple sclerosis and is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2023. The FDA has approved TG Therapeutics’ investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody ublituximab, marketed as Briumvi, for the treatment of patients with relapsing...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Year in Review 2022: Top Stories in Neuromuscular Disorders
As part of NeurologyLive®'s Year in Review, take a look at our most-read news in neuromuscular disorders in 2022. The NeurologyLive® staff was hard at work in 2022, covering clinical news and data readouts from all over the United States and beyond, across a number of key neurology subspecialty areas. Between the major study publications and FDA decisions, and traveling to societal conference sessions to conduct expert interviews, the team spent all year bringing the latest news and updates to the website's front page.
