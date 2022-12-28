ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Wait For U” by Future

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6nWC_0jwXfNej00

Future’s latest chart-topping, Drake-infused hit is heavy with the duo’s usual rumination on love—its ups and downs, gains and losses, and how the weight of fame tends to tip the scales. “Wait For U” offers their trademark portrait of modern love, one unanswered text, one one-night stand, or one DM dance at a time.

Set to hazy, dream-like synths and faraway beats, the lax lyrics hint at a relationship turned toxic and track down the real perpetrator behind the soured love.

Behind the Lyrical Meaning

Early in the mornin’, late at night / It doesn’t even matter what time it is, raps Future in between the soulful vocals, Presidential Rollie, RM, wait / Whenever I find time, it’s okay. The haunting I will wait for you that kicks off the song and resound throughout are sampled from Tems’ song, “Higher,” which appears on her 2020 EP, For Broken Ears.

[RELATED; Future, Burna Boy, and More Join Rihanna on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack, Full Track List Revealed]

Honest and vulnerable, the artist spits some pretty hard truths to a love interest. He can sense trouble brewing in their relationship, rapping I’m knowin’ the sounds of the storm when it come / She understand I can’t take her everywhere a n*** going / I been in the field like thе children of the corn.

Future finds himself frustrated and at his wit’s end with a long-distance relationship that has been plagued by the miles apart, the pressures of fame, and the gossip that arises due to both.

The chorus plays, I can hear your tеars when they drop over the phone / Get mad at yourself ’cause you can’t leave me alone / Gossip, bein’ messy, that ain’t what we doing / Travel around the world / Over the phone, dropping tears.

In a substance-assisted state, Future is able to open up and be real about the realities of their relationship. He raps in the chorus,

I get more vulnerable when I do pills / When you drunk, you tell me exactly how you feel / When I’m loaded, I keep it real / Please tell a real one exactly what it is /

Don’t say it ’cause you know that’s what I wanna hear.

Drake takes the reins in the next verses, hunting down the reasons for his own love gone under. Yeah, I been trappin’ ’round the world, he raps against Tems’ soft harmonies. I sit on my balcony and wonder how you feelin’ / I got a career that takes my time away from women.

Drake is traipsing around the globe entertaining fans but is constantly pining over someone that is suddenly out of touch. I cannot convince you that I love you for a livin’, he explains, I be on your line, feelings flowin’ like a river / You be textin’ back you at Kiki on the river / Message say delivered, but I know that you don’t get it.

He raps about another man in her life, saying how she used and manipulated him and his celebrity stature for her own gain. His words bite as he raps, You got better when you met me and that ain’t coincidental / Tried to bring the best out you, guess I’m not that influential / Guess I’m not the one that’s meant for you.

The chorus plays again and the song closes with both Future and Drake left unlucky in love with fame as the main suspect in the death of their relationships.

The Tale of the Toxic King

Set in the Dark Ages and spotlit by medieval battles, armored knights, and ladies in waiting, the music video accompanying “Wait For U” follows the tale of the Toxic King.

[RELATED: A Look at the Meaning Behind Christina Aguilera’s First No. 1 Hit “Genie in a Bottle”]

Director X helmed the project that depicts a chainmail-clad Future as the king in question, who is setting off into battle and dealing with queen-related relationship woes in the interim. In the video, the war is fought and Future is found triumphant, a victory he celebrates with a bed full of women.

When the queen learns of his infidelity, a back-and-forth ensues with the king enlisting the help of Drake as a messenger and mediator between the dueling lovers. Watch the epic tale of the Toxic King unfold, below.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

LaNisha Cole reflects on ‘leaving toxic relationships’ after shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole is getting real about “leaving toxic relationships” after seemingly shading Nick Cannon. After posing in front of a sign reading, “It’s OK to change your mind,” on Tuesday, the photographer wrote a lengthy Instagram Story statement about “choosing to do better” in the future. “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here,” the “Price Is Right” alum, 40, explained. “Yes I’ve made mistakes,” Cole continued. “Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in...
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death

Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy