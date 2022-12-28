ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Unease in Toms River over settlement to turn Superfund site into a park

Mayor Mo Hill is among those with questions about the proposed settlement. A deal to clean up one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites, located in Toms River, is drawing blowback from environmental watchers and residents who say their family’s health was harmed. But the state Department of Environmental Protection is moving forward with a cleanup settlement at the former Ciba-Geigy plant, which illegally dumped chemicals throughout its operation and allegedly caused a child cancer cluster.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked

After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials

Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing. About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy