TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
buckscountyherald.com
Longtime Hunterdon County restaurants Hamilton’s Grill Room and Lovin’ Oven plan to call it quits
This weekend will mark, not only the end of 2022, but also the end of the line for two popular Hunterdon County restaurants. Hamilton’s Grill Room, located along the canal in Lambertville, N.J., and the Lovin’ Oven on Trenton Avenue in Frenchtown, N.J., both made their closing announcements this month.
Unease in Toms River over settlement to turn Superfund site into a park
Mayor Mo Hill is among those with questions about the proposed settlement. A deal to clean up one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites, located in Toms River, is drawing blowback from environmental watchers and residents who say their family’s health was harmed. But the state Department of Environmental Protection is moving forward with a cleanup settlement at the former Ciba-Geigy plant, which illegally dumped chemicals throughout its operation and allegedly caused a child cancer cluster.
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials
Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing. About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Linden's Bayway Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden. "You can get some delicious,...
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
shorebeat.com
Brick Developer Seeking to Modify Plan for Office, Townhouses on Mantoloking Road
A plan to develop a parcel of land on Mantoloking Road with uses for offices and townhomes – already approved by Brick Township’s zoning board – would be modified under a new application scheduled to be heard by board members next week. Lombardi Residential received approval in...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
