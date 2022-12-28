Read full article on original website
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately
There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
studyfinds.org
Best VPN Services: Top 5 Virtual Private Networks Recommended by Cybersecurity Experts
Do you know what a VPN is? VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network, which extends a private network across a public network. Users who utilize a VPN can send or receive encrypted data across public networks securely as if they were connected directly to a private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and makes sure your connection and identity are secure, even on public wifi or networks. The best VPN service has critical features such as multiple server locations, a no-log policy, and the flexibility of mobile options.
CoinDesk
Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System
The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
TechCrunch
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
CoinDesk
How to Level Up Your Knowledge of Web3 Gaming
Blockchain technology is redefining the gaming industry and giving players an opportunity to own their digital identities and assets. Here's how to get started. Video games, which were once branded the catalyst for societal ruin by concerned parents everywhere, are now being embraced as a tool for mass adoption in the crypto sector.
datafloq.com
Cloud Infrastructure + DevOps: The Winning Formula for Digital Transformation
A clear scope of ambition, technology prowess, and a thirst for competitive advantage is needed for any organization to undergo digital transformation. Further, they must have what’s required to define their roadmap to scope, scale, and lead the initiative. Having these in place, any CIO or technology leader can lead a successful digital transformation. And that’s exactly what can be offered by incorporating cloud infrastructure and DevOps best practices into their organization.
CoinDesk
Solana Tokens Continue Steep Slide While Major Cryptos Stay Flat
Crypto markets slid a nominal 0.8% in the past 24 hours as broader equity markets grappled with renewed coronavirus fears stemming from China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 had shed 1% as of Asian afternoon hours on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.44%. Stocks fell amid weakened risk appetite on one of the final trading days of the year, according to Bloomberg.
CoinDesk
5 Lessons From 2022 That Changed Crypto Forever
For many people, myself included, who were drawn to cryptocurrencies by the prospect of fixing or replacing an exclusionary, extractive, outdated global financial system, the failure in crypto markets this past year has delivered an extremely cold bath. Now, to be clear, most of the massive financial hit to investors...
TechSpot
AI-assisted code can be inherently insecure, study finds
Forward-looking: Machine learning algorithms are all the rage now, as they are used to generate any kind of "original" content after being trained on enormous pre-existing datasets. Code-generating AIs, however, could pose a real issue for software security in the future. AI systems like GitHub Copilot promise to make programmers'...
The Windows Club
How to create a printable QR code for your Wi-Fi password
We often find ourselves in a situation where we have to share the credentials of our Wi-Fi network with other people. Generally, the owner of the Wi-Fi router has to give out the password, which others then type into their computer. Typing a password is always a tedious ordeal. A much more efficient way to give out your Wi-Fi password is to turn it into a printable QR code that anyone can just scan on their devices and use to connect with your Wi-Fi. In this article, we will see how you can create a Printable Wi-Fi Login & Password QR Code.
Tech Times
Leveraging Remote Printing Over the Internet
A satellite office is a branch of a larger company that is located in a separate location from the main office. Satellite offices can vary in size and be located in different countries entirely. They're usually near another branch of the company, but sometimes can be found in different cities, states, countries and even continents. However, printing from these remote sites presents many obstacles and challenges.
CoinDesk
CFIUS Plans to Review Any Deals Made By Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager
The Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. (CFIUS) will review transactions made by bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a filing on Friday. The move could affect the completion, timing and terms of any such deals, CFIUS noted. Purchases of companies with U.S....
marktechpost.com
Get Ready to Rock with Riffusion: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Brings Music to Life Through Visualization
Imagine music generated by Artificial intelligence. It sounds quite innovative and has been made possible using machine learning. This is done using training Neural network models like LSTM with musical notes and then predicting or generating music. Diffusion, a technology that was recently introduced, has come up with another unique...
CoinDesk
It’s Been a Year Since NFTs Exploded. Where Are We Headed?
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exploded in 2021, thanks to soaring cryptocurrency prices that encouraged new traders to explore the space. Eye-watering NFT sales, like "Beeple’s Everydays: the First 5000 Days," added to the hype, and traders felt empowered to flip NFTs for profit due to favorable market conditions. Ethereum, which powered most early NFT projects, was thriving and the price of ETH, the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, was hovering around $4,000 just a year ago.
CoinDesk
The Impact of Avraham Eisenberg’s Case on the Future of Crypto
On Tuesday, federal authorities announced the arrest of Avraham Eisenberg, a crypto trader who conducted what he characterized as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that drained $110 million from Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto exchange. While the complaint details Eisenberg’s activities, none of it will come as a surprise given that the entire operation publicly played out on the blockchain (and in real-time on Twitter). Days after the action, Eisenberg even tweeted he was responsible and would be returning a large portion of the funds.
JETRO to support large cohort of Japanese startups at media showcase events during week of CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced that 36 Japanese startups will be exhibiting at the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. The Japan Pavilion will be located at CES’ startup arena “Eureka Park” (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G), where visitors can come test out the newest and most exciting innovations from Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005429/en/ Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion “Moonshot Café” lounge area mockup (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: 3 Crypto Predictions for 2023 From Digital Asset Manager 3iQ's Research Head
Prices: Three days before the close of 2022, bitcoin inched proudly upward. Solana continued to tailspin before erasing losses late in the day, while other cryptos were mixed. Insights: Mark Connors, head of research for digital asset manager 3iQ, sees a crypto rebound by the third quarter of 2023 and financial services firms and others playing a more proactive role in the development of regulation.
technewstoday.com
How To Control Multiple Computers With A Keyboard And Mouse
If you own multiple computers, setting up a separate keyboard and mouse for each one can be expensive and occupy desk space as well. The overall computer setup will also look untidy with poor cable management. And switching the keyboard and mouse cables on different computers over and over again can be a hassle.
Engadget
Meta buys smart lensmaker Luxexcel to further AR ambitions
Facebook parent company Meta has acquired Luxexcel, a Dutch startup specializing in smart eyewear. News of the purchase was first reported by and later confirmed by . “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
