Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Dies at 31

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the eldest son of eight-time Grammy-winner Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley has died. He was 31 years old. TMZ reported the news. According to the outlet, Joseph died from asthma-related effects. His exact cause of death was not disclosed immediately.

Joseph was a native of Jamaica. He moved to Miami 20 years ago at the age of 11. He followed his grandfather’s lead, undertaking a career as a musician. He released two EPs, Comfortable in 2014, and Eternal in 2021. He also released the single, “Burn It Down,” with Yohan Marley earlier in 2016.

Joseph appeared on Morgan Heritage’s 2015 Grammy Award-winning LP, Strictly Roots, and on his father’s 2016 album, Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

