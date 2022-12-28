Read full article on original website
South Gallia boys dismantle Huntington, 67-44
MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WV News) - The South Gallia boys basketball team hosted the Huntington Huntsmen on Friday night, and the host Rebels barely broke a sweat in a lopsided 67-44 win. Head coach Travis Elliott's Rebels set the tone early by getting out to a 9-2 lead in the first...
James Madison secures 72-66 win against Marshall
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 16 points as James Madison beat Marshall 72-66 on Saturday. Edwards added six rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt). Noah Freidel scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Mezie Offurum was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
George Washington 97, Loyola Chicago 87
GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-7) Dean 2-2 3-3 7, Lindo 4-7 3-4 13, Adams 7-9 3-3 19, Bishop 12-18 11-12 40, M.Edwards 3-8 0-0 7, Brown 3-3 3-3 9, Harris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-50 23-25 97.
