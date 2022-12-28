ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC Library Sparks Controversy

QUEENS, N.Y. (CNN) - At least one person was arrested in Queens on Thursday during a protest against drag queens reading to children in public libraries. Opposing protests turned vicious outside the Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights. The impetus -- a Drag Story Hour scheduled in the library for families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy