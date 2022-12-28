Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Christian student receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Siena Porcelli, an 8th-grade student at Santa Fe Christian Schools (SFC), has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. This is the first year that Procelli has achieved this award, as she has logged more than 100 volunteer hours with the National Charity League (NCL) this year. NCL’s multi-generational philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters helps over 6,000 charities in the United States. Porcelli’s work with NCL promotes human welfare by honoring, inspiring, and supporting those in need in the greater San Diego area, according to a news release.
National nonprofit Petco Love invests in Shelter to Soldier to save and improve the lives of pets and US veterans in Southern California
Shelter to Soldier (STS) has received a $25,750 investment from national nonprofit Petco Love for the lifesaving work that STS conducts on an ongoing basis for shelter dogs and US veterans in need of support in Southern California, according to a news release. This year, Petco Love recognized STS for its Canine Ambassadors (therapy) dog team, which greeted guests in Gallagher Square at every San Diego Padres Sunday home game throughout the baseball season. This grant is in addition to a $7,500 Helping Heroes lifesaving investment STS received this December from Petco Love in recognition of the programs’ animal welfare impact and commitment to US veterans. The Petco Love Helping Heroes lifesaving investment powers the work of an organization that transforms animals into heroes helping others.
