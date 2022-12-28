ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo pastors rescued more than 100 people and housed them in their church during the historic blizzard

Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days -- all thanks to the couple's kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York, rescued and housed a total of 154 people in the last few days as a historic blizzard pummeled the city, leaving thousands without power, others stranded in their homes or cars and left Erie County with a death toll of 39.
