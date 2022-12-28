Read full article on original website
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
foxbangor.com
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
foxbangor.com
Howland flooding causes issues for residents
HOWLAND — An ice jam has caused flooding in the Howland area, which has led to issues for some residents. According to Howland Town Manager David Lloyd, the bridge near Penobscot Avenue and Merrill Brook Lane has been impassable since Tuesday, leaving seven residents on the nearby island to shelter in place.
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
foxbangor.com
Island Nursing Home hopes to re-open with some changes
DEER ISLE– A residential home in Hancock County is making plans to reopen after closing over a year ago. The problem now, a nursing shortage. Back in October of 2021 Island Nursing home in Deer Isle closed its doors and relocated more than fifty residents because the home couldn’t find enough qualified nurses during the pandemic.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
foxbangor.com
Structure fire in Medford burns down local business
MEDFORD — A structure fire destroyed a Medford business on the morning of Friday, December 30th, leaving the owners and the town in a state of shock. The Milo Fire Department says they received a call to respond to a fire at De Witt Machine and Fabrication in Medford at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
wabi.tv
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades. “We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said. Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested...
foxbangor.com
Bangor accepting Christmas trees for recycle
BANGOR– Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at Bangor Public Works 7 days a week from 7 am until sunset. If you don’t have a vehicle you can put them out for curbside pickup starting January 3rd. Director of Bangor Public Works, Aaron Houtari says “We...
foxbangor.com
Fast Break Week 4: A Minute With Sumner’s Billy Wray
ELLSWORTH – For the fourth “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Sumner senior Billy Wray. With some investigative journalism, we found out Wray’s favorite fruit, favorite cheese, what the best gift he got this year was, and much more!
