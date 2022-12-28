ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

B98.5

Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
Rachel Perkins

The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles

CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
CARMEL, ME
foxbangor.com

Howland flooding causes issues for residents

HOWLAND — An ice jam has caused flooding in the Howland area, which has led to issues for some residents. According to Howland Town Manager David Lloyd, the bridge near Penobscot Avenue and Merrill Brook Lane has been impassable since Tuesday, leaving seven residents on the nearby island to shelter in place.
HOWLAND, ME
B98.5

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Island Nursing Home hopes to re-open with some changes

DEER ISLE– A residential home in Hancock County is making plans to reopen after closing over a year ago. The problem now, a nursing shortage. Back in October of 2021 Island Nursing home in Deer Isle closed its doors and relocated more than fifty residents because the home couldn’t find enough qualified nurses during the pandemic.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
GARLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Structure fire in Medford burns down local business

MEDFORD — A structure fire destroyed a Medford business on the morning of Friday, December 30th, leaving the owners and the town in a state of shock. The Milo Fire Department says they received a call to respond to a fire at De Witt Machine and Fabrication in Medford at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
MEDFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor accepting Christmas trees for recycle

BANGOR– Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at Bangor Public Works 7 days a week from 7 am until sunset. If you don’t have a vehicle you can put them out for curbside pickup starting January 3rd. Director of Bangor Public Works, Aaron Houtari says “We...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fast Break Week 4: A Minute With Sumner’s Billy Wray

ELLSWORTH – For the fourth “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Sumner senior Billy Wray. With some investigative journalism, we found out Wray’s favorite fruit, favorite cheese, what the best gift he got this year was, and much more!
BANGOR, ME

