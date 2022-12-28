Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to shocking collapse vs. Bulls
For maybe the first time all season, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing some adversity. The team has now lost four straight after coming up short in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee was up 11 points with just over two minutes to go in regulation but ended up losing in overtime by six, 119-113.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater. With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123,...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fairly strong start to the 2022-23 season, and have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games to shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Sixers latest run of success, it hasn’t caused the rumors surrounding James Harden’s future with the team […] The post 2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on Gregg Popovich’s under-50 guarantee in Mavs-Spurs
Luka Doncic saw Gregg Popovich’s joke about holding him under 50 points in the Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs game on Friday, so did it motivate him to score another 50-piece?. According to Doncic himself, that is not the case as he was solely focused on helping the Mavs take...
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
Perfect trade offer Heat must make for Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic
The NBA trade market has continued to heat up in recent weeks, and right now, it’s looking like one of the top names on the market is Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers have been labeled the frontrunner for his services, but it looks like they will have some competition in their efforts to acquire him, with the Miami Heat being one other team known to be interested in Bogdanovic.
KD says surging Nets' sights set on 'bigger and better things' after clearing '22 hurdles
As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, Kevin Durant and his teammates and coach reflected on one of the most eventful years in recent NBA history as the Nets rattled off their 11th straight win, a 123-106 triumph over Charlotte.
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers (21-14) closed out 2022 with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21). The Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak on a wire-to-wire victory by a score of 115-96. Let’s break down the Sixers and Thunder’s New Year’s Eve bash. Sixers player analysis:. Joel...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s former coach speaks out on Clippers/OKC trade
Ever since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has blossomed into a superstar player. But he flashed star potential as a rookie with the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. In fact, former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was so convinced that Gilgeous-Alexander was going to be a star that he was initially hesitant about trading him to the Thunder in the deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers as per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.
James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman’s tenure as a nightly member of the Golden State Warriors’ rotation has been interrupted. The good news is that his time on the sideline seems poised to be brief. Wiseman will miss Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after rolling his left ankle playing 3-on-3 in practice, Steve Kerr told reporters during […] The post James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mazzulla gets surprise injury update for Clippers game
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla missed his first game of the season on Tuesday due to eye irritation. Mazzulla was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game as the team waited until 10 minutes before tipoff to announce that he’d sit out. Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire coached the team in his place and led […] The post Joe Mazzulla gets surprise injury update for Clippers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update
The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram since Nov. 25 when he suffered a toe injury against the Memphis Grizzlies. There has been no real timetable for his return to the court and the Pelicans have been cautious in not rushing him back too soon. On Thursday, Ingram revealed that he’s not really […] The post Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
