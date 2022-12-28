ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history

Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fairly strong start to the 2022-23 season, and have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games to shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Sixers latest run of success, it hasn’t caused the rumors surrounding James Harden’s future with the team […] The post 2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win

For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Perfect trade offer Heat must make for Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic

The NBA trade market has continued to heat up in recent weeks, and right now, it’s looking like one of the top names on the market is Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers have been labeled the frontrunner for his services, but it looks like they will have some competition in their efforts to acquire him, with the Miami Heat being one other team known to be interested in Bogdanovic.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers (21-14) closed out 2022 with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21). The Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak on a wire-to-wire victory by a score of 115-96. Let’s break down the Sixers and Thunder’s New Year’s Eve bash. Sixers player analysis:. Joel...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s former coach speaks out on Clippers/OKC trade

Ever since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has blossomed into a superstar player. But he flashed star potential as a rookie with the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. In fact, former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was so convinced that Gilgeous-Alexander was going to be a star that he was initially hesitant about trading him to the Thunder in the deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers as per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman’s tenure as a nightly member of the Golden State Warriors’ rotation has been interrupted. The good news is that his time on the sideline seems poised to be brief. Wiseman will miss Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after rolling his left ankle playing 3-on-3 in practice, Steve Kerr told reporters during […] The post James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Mazzulla gets surprise injury update for Clippers game

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla missed his first game of the season on Tuesday due to eye irritation. Mazzulla was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game as the team waited until 10 minutes before tipoff to announce that he’d sit out. Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire coached the team in his place and led […] The post Joe Mazzulla gets surprise injury update for Clippers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update

The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram since Nov. 25 when he suffered a toe injury against the Memphis Grizzlies. There has been no real timetable for his return to the court and the Pelicans have been cautious in not rushing him back too soon. On Thursday, Ingram revealed that he’s not really […] The post Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
