AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -The brother of a man killed in a shootout with state police and an Amelia County deputy Wednesday night spoke with NBC12 Thursday. According to Virginia State Police, an Amelia County sheriff’s deputy, with two state troopers’ assistance, was conducting a wellness check at a home in the 13500 block of West Lane when shots were fired. 32-year-old Nicholas Lassiter of Saluda, Virginia, was killed after shooting and seriously injuring the Amelia deputy.

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO