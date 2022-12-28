ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Hopewell police investigate two shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Virginia State Police investigate midnight shooting on I-85

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line. On Dec. 31 at midnight, a 2011 Acura was traveling northbound on I-85 when it was approached from behind by an unknown car that began shooting in its direction.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Brother of man killed in Amelia shootout involving police speaks

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -The brother of a man killed in a shootout with state police and an Amelia County deputy Wednesday night spoke with NBC12 Thursday. According to Virginia State Police, an Amelia County sheriff’s deputy, with two state troopers’ assistance, was conducting a wellness check at a home in the 13500 block of West Lane when shots were fired. 32-year-old Nicholas Lassiter of Saluda, Virginia, was killed after shooting and seriously injuring the Amelia deputy.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Dec. 23-29, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Dec. 23 at 1:36 a.m. 2700 block of Hungary Spring Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with attempted larceny, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism at a retail store Dec. 23 at 12:10 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

