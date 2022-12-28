Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
31-year-old charged with murder in Lorenzo apartments shooting
The Los Angeles County district attorney filed charges Friday in the murder of a security guard at the Lorenzo apartments, an off-campus housing complex for USC students. Alexader Crawford, 31, was charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the killing of Jave Garanganao, the security guard shot and killed at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
NBC Los Angeles
Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard
A 31-year-old felon was charged with murder on Friday in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
foxla.com
Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in...
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson
On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
Lincoln Heights Shooting Leaves Victim Wounded
Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving one victim wounded early Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2600 block of Griffin Avenue for a shooting reported around 1:51 a.m., Dec. 30, and found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Long Beach Post
2 men arrested in Long Beach, charged with October homicide of rapper in Koreatown
Two men are in custody and are each facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Father, son located after he abducted 4-year-old son from Long Beach, police say
The Long Beach Police Department has found a father and his 4-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted despite the child being protected by a restraining order. The child, Zayne Rhodes, was taken from his mother’s home in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue after his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, “forced entry into the home through […]
Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
Security guard fatally shot near USC
A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office on Friday as 41-year-old Jave Garanganao. "It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexader Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested...
Orange County man who disappeared during hike found dead
A missing Orange County man who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park has been found dead on Saturday. Crews were searching for Jeffrey Morton, 63, after he didn’t return home from his hike on Friday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Morton’s body was found on Saturday. Additional details, including the cause […]
Body found in Koreatown may be hit-and-run victim: LAPD
Investigators were working Thursday to determine what happened to a person found dead in Koreatown overnight. Officers responded to a report of a body near the intersection of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead by first responders after being found […]
