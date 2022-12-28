Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN

Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
WTHR
IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
Two people dead after separate overnight crashes
IMPD is investigating after two separate car crashes left two people dead Friday night. One crash occurred at N Tibbs Ave and Steeples Blvd and the other was at E 82nd St and Westfield Blvd.
IMPD officers shoot armed man in parked car on northeast side
IMPD is investigating after officers shot an armed man parked in his car early Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The man is in stable condition.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
WISH-TV
Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
Carmel law firm will pay for your ride home on New Year’s Eve to prevent drunk driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Police departments across Indiana will be stepping up patrols on New Year’s Eve to keep their eyes out for drunk drivers. The holiday is one of the deadliest for drunk driving and police say it is completely preventable. Marie Greger-Smith was just 11 years old when her mother was hit and killed on […]
readthereporter.com
Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
wrtv.com
IMPD says missing woman has been found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen Dec. 15. Ashley Hart, 36, was last seen in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and may be driving a gray 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Indiana plate #798DPO.
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.
wrtv.com
Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera
ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
Man accused of stealing car in downtown Indianapolis with 70-year-old woman inside
Justin Matthews, age 29, was arrested in Illinois by Moultrie County deputies and faces kidnapping and auto theft charges.
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
IMPD investigates 3 reported shootings that happened in span of about an hour
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigated three reports of shootings that happened within a span of about an hour late Thursday and early Friday. Police have not shared any information about possible suspects or motives in any of the incidents as of Friday morning. There has been no indication that the incidents are related to one another.
Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business
INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
