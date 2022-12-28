ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for woman missing from south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD says missing woman has been found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen Dec. 15. Ashley Hart, 36, was last seen in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and may be driving a gray 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Indiana plate #798DPO.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera

ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox News

Fox News

916K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy