Michigan State

texasbreaking.com

$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans

Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
The Oakland Press

New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules

New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
WLNS

Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
WILX-TV

Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
traverseticker.com

Michigan Farm Coop Growing From Its Roots

Buoyed by a new location, permanent staff and a quarter-million dollar grant, the Michigan Farm Coop is poised to continue its growth. Co-Founders Nic Welty and Jim Bardenhagen say the collective of farms providing fresh produce to schools, restaurants and retail customers will soon add more partners and increase its delivery footprint.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Up North Voice

Michigan wildland firefighters lend a hand

MICHIGAN – While many parts of the Upper Peninsula were still covered in snow, wildfire season was already raging in southern Texas. Corey Mallory was one of several wildland firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who took their skills – and specially equipped bulldozers – to Texas to help stamp out wildfires on grassy plains and in mesquite thickets turned into tinder by severe drought.
chelseaupdate.com

Let it Snow(birds): Guide to Michigan’s Winter Finches

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information and photos in this story.) As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range. The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research...
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
