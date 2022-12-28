Read full article on original website
Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1
Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Tony Harrison Willing To Fill In For Injured Jermell Charlo Against Tim Tszyu
Tony Harrison seized a red marker, grabbed the first calendar he could find, and immediately began circling one date in particular, the 28th of January. On the night, the former WBC junior middleweight belt holder planned on nestling into a comfortable lush seat and take in the sights as Jermell Charlo was set to defend his undisputed throne against Tim Tszyu.
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Errol Spence Considers "Rolly” A Tuneup For Frank Martin
Frank Martin was fully focused on the task at hand. But the very moment he registered his fairly one-sided victory over Michel Rivera, the soon-to-be 28-year-old looked brazenly into the crowd and locked eyes with Rolando “Rolly” Romero before calling him out. While the highly ranked lightweight contender...
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Conor Benn Says He Will Return to Boxing ‘Early Next Year’, Pleads with WBC To Speed Up Investigation
Apparently even Conor Benn is fed up with all the deliberation surrounding his positive drug tests. The embattled British welterweight went on social media Thursday to plead with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and the World Boxing Council to speed up their investigation on his case. It was through VADA that...
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Kazuto Ioka-Joshua Franco: Stats & Stakes
The last big fight of 2022 is here, happening in a division that has delivered the goods as often as any class in the sport over the last near decade. This year, we found out the Jr. bantamweight golden era isn’t over yet. The New Year’s Eve result from Japan will set the stage for its continuance in 2023. In a year where there have been unification matches all over the place between Jr. flyweight and light heavyweight, two titles can become one here.
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Daily Bread Mailbag: Prograis-Ramirez, Crawford-Spence, Dubois, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Jose Ramirez turning down a Regis Prograis shot, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, weight issues in boxing, the career of Daniel Dubois, and more. What are your thoughts on Jose Ramirez turning down the WBC title shot...
Teofimo Lopez: People Don’t Understand … They're Not At This Level of Greatness
Teofimo Lopez isn’t about to let an underwhelming performance dent his confidence. The 140-pound contender from Brooklyn, New York, is coming off a competitive, if dull, split decision win over Sandor Martin of Spain at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the fight, Lopez was caught by an ESPN mic openly questioning himself to his handlers, saying “Do I still got it?”. The moment caused a ripple through the boxing world.
WBC To Introduce Category For Transgender Boxers
The head of the World Boxing Council is planning to create a new avenue for transgender boxers to practice their craft. In an interview published Thursday on The Telegraph, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman informed the UK newspaper that his sanctioning body is looking to form a separate league for transgender boxers, in the name of “safety and inclusion.”
Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023
Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs A 'Stricter Camp'
It appears that Anthony Joshua is on the hunt once again for a new trainer. After losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, Joshua split from longtime coach Rob McCracken and had training sessions with the likes of Eddy Reynoso, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ronnie Shields, and Virgil Hunter, among others, before settling with Robert Garcia.
Andrade: I'm Not Gonna Go Fight Over In Zach Parker's Country For $150 Grand
Had Demetrius Andrade been paid the purse he initially thought he was guaranteed, the American southpaw gladly would’ve fought England’s Zach Parker in Parker’s home country. Once his purse of nearly $1.2 million was slashed to barely 15 percent of what it once was, that math made...
'Bam' Rodriguez: Never Seen My Brother Look This Good
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez has emerged as a breakout star over the course of the past year. The only thing left for the San Antonio native to do in 2022 is to watch his older brother join him in the winner’s circle. Joshua Franco—Rodriguez’s older brother by two...
