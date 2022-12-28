Read full article on original website
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
A positive in Austin’s housing market heading into 2023
ABoR said while every new home built helps build up affordable housing stock, Austin needs an "all of the above" strategy to build more market-rate housing, too.
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
Emergency preparedness ‘pop-ups’ scheduled across Austin
The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop up events in each of Austin's City Council Districts throughout 2023.
KVUE
New Year's Eve Forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Cedar pollen count almost 30x higher than day before, spike wraps up 2022
Using our new Pollen Sense technology that gives us hourly pollen reports, even on weekends, we've seen a huge uptick in cedar pollen
ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
fox7austin.com
Light rain possible today, another cold front next week
AUSTIN, Texas - Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Friday with temperatures toping out in the low 70s. Showers will be possible in the western half of the Austin viewing area though the chances for rain showers will diminish the farther east you go. Drier air at the surface will...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t
It's a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn't get on a flight?
austinfamily.com
From North to South Austin: Two Fun Eateries
The post-holiday lull doesn’t have to be so blue; there are plenty of activities and places to explore with the family around Austin, including these unique eateries. From way North Austin down to way South Austin, it’s always fun to explore new culinary treats with kids. The Dirdie...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million
6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
KVUE's Rob Evans among those stranded after Southwest Airlines cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — By now, you've hard the stories of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled over the past week. And maybe you noticed KVUE's Dominique Newland filling in for Rob Evans on Daybreak. That's because Evans and his family were also stranded after their...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
