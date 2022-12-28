AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

