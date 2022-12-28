ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming

Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
KVUE

New Year's Eve Forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Light rain possible today, another cold front next week

AUSTIN, Texas - Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Friday with temperatures toping out in the low 70s. Showers will be possible in the western half of the Austin viewing area though the chances for rain showers will diminish the farther east you go. Drier air at the surface will...
AUSTIN, TX
austinfamily.com

From North to South Austin: Two Fun Eateries

The post-holiday lull doesn’t have to be so blue; there are plenty of activities and places to explore with the family around Austin, including these unique eateries. From way North Austin down to way South Austin, it’s always fun to explore new culinary treats with kids. The Dirdie...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million

6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy