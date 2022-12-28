Read full article on original website
New details on helicopter crash show chopper operator has crashed three times this year
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A helicopter crashed Thursday morning in the Gulf of Mexico about 10 miles from Southwest Pass, one of the main shipping channels near the mouth of the Mississippi River. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain, Greg Callaghan, said crews searched for four passengers most of Thursday...
Illegal dumping in New Orleans East continues to cause problems
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping especially of tires continues to cause problems, especially in New Orleans East. DOTD has picked up 30,000 tires in the East since January, with crews picking up 300-500 a day. Scott Boyle from the department says clean up crews have made a difference, and...
NOFD battling car fire in New Orleans east
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in New Orleans east. Firefighters said two cars and tires that appeared to have been illegally dumped were set on fire. Multiple fire trucks were on the scene. This is a developing story. Stick...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Coast Guard suspends search for four people after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans...
NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family
SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. 23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the...
NOPD investigates a Julia Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 300 block of Julia Street. Initial NOPD reports say a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation
NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
Fire at future Houma preschool determined to be arson
HOUMA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a fire was intentionally started at a construction site in Houma on Monday morning. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at the future home of the Pelican Pointe Preschool in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive shortly after midnight. The Bayou Cane Fire Department extinguished the flames, but authorities say they found evidence that the fire may have been intentionally set.
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Many Christmas trees are destined for a landfill as we kick off the new year, but here in Louisiana, the old trees play an important part in preserving our coast. Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside or dropped off at some locations to be...
Lost luggage piling up at MSY with Southwest Airlines customers stranded
KENNER, La. — Southwest Airlines is still scrambling after a Christmas weekend travel nightmare. Southwest canceled thousands of flights, stranding thousands of passengers -- and their bags -- across the country. There are hundreds of bags sitting in MSY's baggage claim that travelers have been searching for. Angie Burgos...
Southwest passengers are frustrated and tired after thousands of delays
NEW ORLEANS — As thousands across the country continue to deal with Southwest flight cancellations and delays. Those here in New Orleans are just trying to find their baggage to get home in time for the New Year and salvage what’s left of this holiday season. Griffin Bohm...
Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
2 killed, 4 injured in Lower 9th Ward shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting early Monday morning in the lower ninth ward. It happened in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Ave. just after 12:30 A.M. Police say a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were killed. Those...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East at High-rise diverts traffic, closed lanes now open
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has reopened three lanes after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 East at High-rise resulted in injury and diverted traffic, according to a Sunday press release. NOPD had learned at around 3:09 p.m. that a vehicle was overturned in a collision...
List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
'He’s smiling down on us' | Family, friends honor 19-year-old killed in 9th Ward shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of people gathered at Sampson Park to celebrate the life of a 19-year-old killed at a party in the Lower 9th Ward earlier this week. Hundreds of Balloons were released to honor Kyron Peters. The New Orleans teenager was shot and killed outside party the day after Christmas.
