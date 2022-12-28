ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL

NOFD battling car fire in New Orleans east

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in New Orleans east. Firefighters said two cars and tires that appeared to have been illegally dumped were set on fire. Multiple fire trucks were on the scene. This is a developing story. Stick...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a Julia Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 300 block of Julia Street. Initial NOPD reports say a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation

NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fire at future Houma preschool determined to be arson

HOUMA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a fire was intentionally started at a construction site in Houma on Monday morning. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at the future home of the Pelican Pointe Preschool in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive shortly after midnight. The Bayou Cane Fire Department extinguished the flames, but authorities say they found evidence that the fire may have been intentionally set.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Many Christmas trees are destined for a landfill as we kick off the new year, but here in Louisiana, the old trees play an important part in preserving our coast. Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside or dropped off at some locations to be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 killed, 4 injured in Lower 9th Ward shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting early Monday morning in the lower ninth ward. It happened in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Ave. just after 12:30 A.M. Police say a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were killed. Those...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
