South Carolina traffic fatalities reach 3-year low in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — This year was less deadly on South Carolina roads than during the pandemic, according to preliminary data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

With just days left to go in 2022, 946 fatal traffic accidents have been reported in South Carolina, resulting in 1,015 deaths. That is 180 fewer deaths compared with 2021.

The number of people killed on South Carolina roads is at its lowest point since 2019, but that number is nowhere near the record low of 809 set in 2010.

Here are the total number of traffic fatalities for the past five years:

2017: 989

2018: 1,036

2019: 1,006

2020: 1,067

2021: 1,195

July was the deadliest month on the state’s roads with 106 fatalities. October was next with 102 fatalities.

Despite the decrease, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one fatality is too many and that the agency is putting more troopers in high-crash areas in hopes of reducing the number even more.

“We are drastically down and we are thrilled to see that, but we still want to make sure that we’re doing everything in our power to reach our goal of target zero,” he said.

The data indicates that there were, on average, at least two fatal crashes per day statewide this year, down slightly from 2021’s average of about three per day.

While a number of factors can contribute to a traffic fatality, officials said the most common are speeding, distracted driving and driving under the influence.

“When you mix those three things with individuals not wearing their seatbelt, we’re going to continue to have these fatal crashes,” Pye said.

More than half of the passengers involved in a fatal traffic accident this year were not wearing seatbelts. Of 672 passengers who had access to a seatbelt, 359 were not wearing one.

“Wearing your seatbelt will never prevent a collision from happening, but wearing a seatbelt can forbid you from being injured or [losing] your life when someone does make a bad decision,” Pye said.

Charleston County has had 62 traffic-related deaths to date this year, the third-highest in the state, behind Greenville County and Horry County, which had 95 and 70 respectively.

There were 43 traffic fatalities reported in Berkeley County, and Dorchester County had far fewer with 19 deaths.

The number of pedestrians killed as a result of crashes — 168 — was fewer than in 2021, which saw 188 pedestrian deaths.

Fewer bicyclists (21) and motorcyclists (137) were killed on South Carolina roads this year as well. Last year there were 23 bicyclists and 157 motorcyclists killed.

Heading into the New Year, Pye said troopers can always be reached at *HP (*47) if drivers face an issue on the roads.

The full traffic data for 2022 can be found on the South Carolina Department of Public Safety dashboard .

