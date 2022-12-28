Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State basketball hosts Augustana New Year's Eve afternoon at Rice Auditorium
The Wayne State basketball teams host Augustana on New Year’s Eve afternoon in NSIC South Division games at Rice Auditorium starting with the women’s game at 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats and Vikings enter the women’s contest tied for second in the NSIC South at 5-2 in the league.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Athletics announces 2023 hall-of-fame class
NORFOLK, Neb. – For the first time in 23 years, the Northeast Athletic Department will be honoring three former student-athletes, two contributors and a team during its Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 28, 2023 in Norfolk. The following inductees are:. Martin Keane – Men’s Basketball.
thewayneherald.com
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Results -- Day 2
Here are results and schedules for Thursday's action in the 2022 edition of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout:. Hartington CC 59, LCC 32 -- The Lady Trojans sprinted to an early lead and claimed the first consolation-round win of the day. Makenna Noecker had a game-high 23 points for the winners, while Laney Kathol, Lauren Bernecker and Addison Wolters each had nine points. LCC was led by Mallory Eriksen with 16 points and Tali Erwin with 11.
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday system brings rain to snow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have built in today ahead of a system that arrives tonight into Thursday. For areas NW of the Metro chances for showers will be possible all evenign and overnight. These continue as you head out the door Thursday morning. Thursday starts off dry for the Metro with cloudy skies. We’ll warm to a high of 40 around 2pm as our chance for showers moves in from the W.
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce County, Nebraska
Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Four injured in head-on crash in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. – Four people were injured in a head-on crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon. According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, his office was called to the scene of an accident on Highway 20 in northeast Nebraska just before 3:00 p.m. The crash happened four miles east of...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
norfolkneradio.com
Special New Year's Day jam being hosted in Oakdale Sunday
OAKDALE - Get your dancing shoes ready and make your way to Oakdale this weekend for a special New Year’s Day celebration. Organizer Terry James says they typically hold a jamboree on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of every month from 2 to 5, but this special event will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 with a meal served and free-will donation.
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
norfolkneradio.com
Head-on crash near Plainview leaves four people injured
PLAINVIEW - A crash east of Plainview sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt said his office was called to the scene of head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Plainview just before 3:00 p.m. Once on scene, crews treated two people in each vehicle for injures before they were transported to local hospitals.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident
NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Transit Board issues statement
NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
News Channel Nebraska
Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
