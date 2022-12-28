Read full article on original website
Report: Goldman Sachs to cut 4,000 jobs
Goldman Sachs is planning to cut as many as 4,000 jobs, people familiar with the matter told Fox Business. The company laid off 500 employees in September. The new layoffs are expected in the first few weeks of 2023.
'Avatar' hits $1B mark in ticket sales
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has hit $1 billion in global ticket sales. Of that total, more than $700 million has come from outside North America. Director James Cameron has said the movie needs roughly $2 billion to break even.
