ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
agjournalonline.com

Economist: plan to cut family living expenses in 2023

A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices for fertilizer, gas and other inputs are likely to hit their pocketbook a bit harder.
KANSAS STATE
themreport.com

Kansas Town Ranks as Zillow’s Most-Searched Market in 2022

Using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that indicate consumer demand, Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes within the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a ranking of the site's most popular U.S. cities. Through their analysis, Zillow ranked the nation’s...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
republic-online.com

Fire Lake Soapery is under new ownership

PAOLA – Laura Rozell is the new owner of Fire Lake Soapery in Paola, and she said it was the perfect time for her to purchase the business. Rozell has spent more than 25 years selling natural skin care products, but she was outgrowing the basement of her Stillwell home and was looking for a brick-and-mortar location.
PAOLA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmuw.org

Come see what's at the top of Mt. Sunflower

I’ve been preparing for this hike for weeks, and I’m finally about to set out. Ropes? Check. Water? Check. Oxygen? Altitude sickness pills? Yup, all here. And so I begin my ascent of … Mount Sunflower. OK, it’s not exactly a climb. More of a stroll. In...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KC restaurant owner made building available to drug traffickers

KANSAS CITY– The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing his former restaurant building to be used in a drug trafficking conspiracy that is alleged to have distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, according to the United State's Attorney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Northland business has given millions to charities

Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy