This Mom Was Jailed for Leaving Her Teen Home Alone. Now, She's Suing.
More than four years after two police officers arrested and jailed a mom in Midland, Texas, for leaving her 14-year-old daughter home alone, the family finally has the green light to sue them both, a federal court ruled last week. Midland Independent School District Officer Kevin Brunner is not entitled...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit
Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident
HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.
