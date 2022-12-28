ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262cSI_0jwXaOVF00

The Bucks have a couple of issues that need to be fixed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.

Lack of ball movement

The Bucks were dominant on both sides of the floor to start the season. But ever since December 15th, they have dropped to 29th in point differential, 29th in offensive rating, and 30th in defensive rating.

When the game slows down and there are plays to be made in the halfcourt, everything falls on Giannis Antetokounmpo to make something happen, while the 4 four other guys on the court spread the floor.

This has been a problem for years, and even though they improved a bit in that category, Milwaukee is still in the bottom half of the league when it comes to passes and assists per game.

Shot making

Giannis' usage has been sky-high, ranking third in the entire NBA only behind Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. The superstar is also getting double-teamed at a record rate, and being the willing passer he is, Antetokounmpo has created a lot of good looks for his teammates. The only problem is that they haven't been knocking them down consistently.

Some of the main snipers on this team like Pat Connaughton (32.6%), Wesley Matthews (32.7%), and Joe Ingles (17.6%) haven't been hitting the deep bombs at a high rate, as Grayson Allen has been the rare dependable shooter, making 40.2% of his three-point shots.

Defensive decline

Defense has been the calling card of the Bucks for years, and this season has been no different, taking them to the top of the standings. But recently the performance on that side of the floor has been declining.

The emphasis on guarding the perimeter and limiting three-point shots was highly effective to start the season, but that has slowly fallen off to the old ways, ranking 19th in opponents' three-point percentage ever since the December 15th mark.

Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter are doing an admirable job, but they will need more help if they want to climb atop of the defensive rankings once again.

The verdict

All of this sound very concerning and bad, but this is only a small sample size of games in a very long season. Ups and downs happen, and the Bucks will only learn more from the bumps in the road.

After all, they are still 22-11, with the second-best record in the NBA despite the space to become even better in these segments. If all these pieces fall together, Milwaukee will be the team to beat once the Playoffs arrive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
710
Followers
236
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy