TILLAMOOK PUD UPDATE from 12/27/22 @ 7 PM – Entire County Without Power; Morning Update 12/28/22 @6 AM – Power Restored to Some Areas

Our local food banks weathered the recent storm and power outage without any loss of food. If you are in need of food to replace food that was spoiled, please reach out to the local food pantry (SEE COMPLETE LIST BELOW.) In North Tillamook County there is the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church at 36050 10th St., Nehalem (open Monday from 10 am to 2 pm; Wednesday 3 to 6 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm); the North County Food Bank is open on Tuesdays from Noon to 3 pm.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO