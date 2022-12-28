TILLAMOOK PUD UPDATE from 12/27/22 @ 7 PM – Entire County Without Power; Morning Update 12/28/22 @6 AM – Power Restored to Some Areas

Read full article on original website
OREGON STATE PARKS CLEAR DEBRIS AND REPAIR DAMAGE AFTER HIGH WINDS THIS WEEK; TREES DOWN THROUGHOUT PARKS IN TILLAMOOK, CLATSOP COUNTIES
The clean-up work is ongoing and could impact access to trails and facilities, but it is not expected to impact First Day Hikes Jan. 1. Park staff encourage visitors to be cautious and follow these safety tips:. Stay clear of downed trees. They can be under tension and spring up...
Did You Lose Food in Power Outage? Options for Replacement; SNAP Funds; Local Food Banks
Our local food banks weathered the recent storm and power outage without any loss of food. If you are in need of food to replace food that was spoiled, please reach out to the local food pantry (SEE COMPLETE LIST BELOW.) In North Tillamook County there is the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church at 36050 10th St., Nehalem (open Monday from 10 am to 2 pm; Wednesday 3 to 6 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm); the North County Food Bank is open on Tuesdays from Noon to 3 pm.
NETARTS-OCEANSIDE SANITARY DISTRICT: Sewage Spill in Netarts Bay Tuesday, Dec. 27; Bay Closed to Commercial Shellfish Harvesting
The Netarts-Oceanside Sanitary District experienced a sewage spill at its Netarts pump station early in the afternoon of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The Oregon Department of Agriculture closed Netarts Bay to commercial shellfish harvesting at approximately 6:00 pm. After performing an on-site assessment, we understand the Department of Agriculture will reopen Netarts Bay on January 1, 2023, at 9:30 pm.
NEW YEARS DAY: Polar Plunges – North & South – Neah-Kah-Nie Beach & Cape Lookout Beach
The “original” Tillamook County New Year’s Day Polar Plunge began in 2005 when a group of folks gathered and plunged … and then it grew. Janice Gaines-Ehlen on of the first plungers, took on the role of “unofficial” organizer, and here’s her “to-do” suggestions for 2023.
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
FATAL CRASH ON ASTORIA MEGLER BRIDGE, HWY 101 – CLATSOP COUNTY WED. DEC. 28th
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:24 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to two vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez (29) of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, operated by Connie Jackson (64) of Astoria. The head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found deceased at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
TILLAMOOK FAMILY COUNSELING CENTER & NORTHWEST PARENTING PRESENT: FREE VIRTUAL SELF-CARE WORKSHOP – January 26th 6:00PM – 7:30PM
Come join Tillamook Family Counseling Center and Northwest Parenting for an informative & interactive presentation about self-care online on January 26th from 6 to 7:30 pm. Following the presentation, participants will be mailed a self-care kit. This is a virtual presentaiton on the Zoom Platform – spaces are limited, please RSVP for more details.
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
‘Severe crosswinds’ topple semi, pin vehicles on Newport bridge
Three people were hospitalized after severe wind toppled a semi on Newport's Yaquina Bay Bridge -- pinning a car and pickup truck, according to the Newport Police Department.
Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains
Heavy post-Christmas rainfall is actively causing a mixture of sewage and stormwater to overflow into the Willamette River downstream of Willamette Park.
Strong Storm Could Bring Power Outages
A powerful Pacific storm coming on the heels of a significant ice and wind event will increase the potential for widespread power outages from Crescent City, Calif. to the Portland area over the next 24 hours. “The winds that are headed our way have the potential to cause damage to...
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
