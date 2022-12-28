Angel recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know her. Angel is around two years old and has a cleft lip. Her cleft lip does not bother her at all, it just makes her a little cuter! Here at the shelter, Angel is very friendly and very playful. She would make a wonderful active companion in any home. She does well next to other dogs in our outside runs, but would like to meet any potential doggy siblings. If you can give this fun loving girl a forever home, apply today! Visit Angel at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO