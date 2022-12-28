Read full article on original website
Retired sports editor receives ‘Unsung Hero’ award
Penny Weichel, retired longtime sports editor at The Derrick, has received an “Unsung Hero” award from the d9and10sports.com website that focuses on the high school sports scene in districts 9 and 10. Those two districts encompass the high schools in the northwest Pennsylvania region. The website noted that...
Pet of the Day 12/29/22
Angel recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know her. Angel is around two years old and has a cleft lip. Her cleft lip does not bother her at all, it just makes her a little cuter! Here at the shelter, Angel is very friendly and very playful. She would make a wonderful active companion in any home. She does well next to other dogs in our outside runs, but would like to meet any potential doggy siblings. If you can give this fun loving girl a forever home, apply today! Visit Angel at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Plans moving forward for Nature and Art Showcase in Franklin
The 7th annual Nature and Art Showcase and Sale will be held inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre lobby in downtown Franklin on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. The event will feature original art work depicting landscapes, natural resources and outdoor recreation found in northwest Pennsylvania. Activities are free and...
