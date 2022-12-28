ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
Augusta University Health System joins WellStar

Marietta-based WellStar Health System and Augusta University Health System have signed a letter of intent to form a partnership, the two systems announced Tuesday. The proposed partnership, subject to a final agreement and regulatory approval, would let WellStar create a broader affiliation with Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia (MCG) as AUHS joins the WellStar system.
AUGUSTA, GA
Menorah Lightings around Cobb County

Dec. 18 – Menorah Lighting at The Avenue East Cobb. Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony and celebration on Dec. 18, with Chabad of Cobb at The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Meet at the front parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. for family-friendly activities, delicious Chanukah treats, and more. Plus, don’t miss out on the gelt drop, featuring friends at Cobb County Fire Department. Collect all the chocolate gelt you can as they rain down from the fire truck’s lift.
COBB COUNTY, GA
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia

Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
BETHLEHEM, GA
Two more inmates have died at the DeKalb County Jail

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of two inmates within the past 24 hours in unrelated incidents at the DeKalb County Jail. This is the latest of several deaths reported at the jail in the last six months. In July, a Stone Mountain man died in his cell and a Decatur woman died in the jail’s infirmary. In August, two more inmates died — both from hangings that jail officials say were also unrelated.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta warming center opens as temperatures dip

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Sunday at 8 a.m. The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center...
ATLANTA, GA
Police investigate a rash of home burglaries in Milton

MILTON — Milton Police are investigating three burglaries and one attempted one that occurred in recent days. Police have not yet determined whether or not these incidents — which took place on different nights in two different neighborhoods — are connected. Regardless, police encourage residents to take basic home security precautions this holiday season.
MILTON, GA
