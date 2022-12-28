Read full article on original website
In The Know: Should Atlanta give residents free lock boxes for gun storage?
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s latest effort to curb gun violence in the city may involve giving lock boxes for firearm storage to residents free of charge. According to city officials, providing lock boxes can significantly prevent the number of accidental shootings. The City Council will consider...
Alpharetta ranked among the 10 best places for remote workers
ALPHARETTA — It should come as no surprise that the Technology City of The South is also one of the nation’s 10 best cities for remote work. Alpharetta — known for its tech sector jobs and innovation — ranked No. 6 in a recent study on the best places for remote workers.
13 people died in car crashes over the Christmas holiday
The fatality numbers are in for the Christmas holiday travel period and Georgia. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 13 people lost their lives in traffic deaths. There were 10 fatal crashes throughout the state. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended...
Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns tonight
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s famed New Year’s Eve Peach Drop will return tonight after several years on hiatus. The event was supposed to return last year, but an end-of-year COVID search caused its cancellation. This year, it returns in full force. The event will be held at Underground...
Georgia wakes up to bitterly cold weather, downed trees and power outages
Georgians awoke to freezing temperatures Friday morning and began assessing damages from the wind, rain, and freezing temperatures. Here are some reports from around Georgia on the impact of the arctic blast. Columbia County. In Columbia County, about 3,000 residents are without power due to multiple downed trees and power...
County officials search for mystery water leak in Butts County
A water leak somewhere in Butts County is causing water problems for many residents and so far county officials have not located the source of the leak. Officials are asking residents to check their homes, neighborhoods and roadways for running water or large amounts of frozen water. If you see...
Water main leak on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to a repair a water main break off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Road. DeKalb crews are onsite to assess and begin working to repair the broken water main. DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs.
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
Gwinnett opens 5 warming stations in advance of arctic blast
Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below. The stations will open Dec. 22 and 23 due to the arctic blast heading into Georgia. Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal,...
DeKalb County opens warming centers due to cold weather
In anticipation for an upcoming cold snap, DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations from through Dec. 22 beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294.
Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
Augusta University Health System joins WellStar
Marietta-based WellStar Health System and Augusta University Health System have signed a letter of intent to form a partnership, the two systems announced Tuesday. The proposed partnership, subject to a final agreement and regulatory approval, would let WellStar create a broader affiliation with Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia (MCG) as AUHS joins the WellStar system.
Menorah Lightings around Cobb County
Dec. 18 – Menorah Lighting at The Avenue East Cobb. Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony and celebration on Dec. 18, with Chabad of Cobb at The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Meet at the front parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. for family-friendly activities, delicious Chanukah treats, and more. Plus, don’t miss out on the gelt drop, featuring friends at Cobb County Fire Department. Collect all the chocolate gelt you can as they rain down from the fire truck’s lift.
Cobb County police officer pays for man’s hotel room ahead of freezing weather
A Cobb County Police officer noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Officer Withers paid for a hotel room for the man with his own money and provided the man with a warm meal.
Here’s what you need to do to prepare for this week’s winter storm
As temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing tonight and over the coming days, The City of Brookhaven’s Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray advises that now is the time to prepare for a winter storm. He offers the following tips to all Georgia residents for the upcoming arctic blast.
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia
Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
Two more inmates have died at the DeKalb County Jail
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of two inmates within the past 24 hours in unrelated incidents at the DeKalb County Jail. This is the latest of several deaths reported at the jail in the last six months. In July, a Stone Mountain man died in his cell and a Decatur woman died in the jail’s infirmary. In August, two more inmates died — both from hangings that jail officials say were also unrelated.
Atlanta warming center opens as temperatures dip
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Sunday at 8 a.m. The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center...
Police investigate a rash of home burglaries in Milton
MILTON — Milton Police are investigating three burglaries and one attempted one that occurred in recent days. Police have not yet determined whether or not these incidents — which took place on different nights in two different neighborhoods — are connected. Regardless, police encourage residents to take basic home security precautions this holiday season.
Atlanta firefighters make Christmas bright for neighborhood children
ATLANTA — Similar to the commitment of firefighters who answer the call in times of need, the legacy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 holiday party is a call to action during the most wonderful time of the year for children and families in need. A holiday meal,...
