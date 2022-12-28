The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of two inmates within the past 24 hours in unrelated incidents at the DeKalb County Jail. This is the latest of several deaths reported at the jail in the last six months. In July, a Stone Mountain man died in his cell and a Decatur woman died in the jail’s infirmary. In August, two more inmates died — both from hangings that jail officials say were also unrelated.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO