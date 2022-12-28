Read full article on original website
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.31.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 132 Detroit 118. (Bulls: (16-19, 9-8 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 43 points Pistons: Ivey: 22 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Pistons: Stewart: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6 Pistons: Bogdanovic and Ivey: 6 per. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine...
NBA
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Pistons On New Year's Eve
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds...
LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Lakers star was not pleased with the ending of the Buckeyes’ game against Georgia.
NBA
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
NBA
Sabonis Stamps All-Star Case in Kings Comeback Win Over Nuggets
Playing through injury, the Kings star big man came through in a much-needed win over a Western Conference powerhouse. Late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against Denver, Nuggets guard Davon Reed pulled up for a 14-foot jumper that hit all net and extended the away team’s lead to 19 points, 100-81, with just 3:26 left in the stanza.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
NBA
Wizards open four-game road trip in Orlando looking for fourth-straight win
The Wizards (15-21) are in the midst of a mini hot streak, winning four of their last five games, including three straight against opponents with records above .500. Now, they're kicking off a four-game road trip against a young Magic team in Orlando (13-23). Here's what you need to know.
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Most trusted Pelicans teammate
There are probably countless methods one might use to measure trust between NBA teammates, but Pelicans.com essentially cut to the chase by asking a family-related question to do the trick. Yes, we went there. Enjoy the results of our roster-wide search of the squad’s veterans to find out which player is most trusted by his New Orleans teammates. The consensus winner appears to be the Pelicans’ most experienced player, a bona fide Southern gentleman who hails from Baton Rouge and LSU.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Spend New Year's Eve In Utah
IOTG: New Year Sale - 23% off select merchandise - Use code 2023. The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against Utah. The HEAT are 25-42 all-time versus the Jazz during...
NBA
Lonzo Ball rehab update: "It is progressing... just really slow."
No ballin’ yet for Lonzo. Which was the latest Billy Donovan update Friday on the condition/progress/hopes regarding Bulls injured point guard Lonzo Ball, who tries to recover from his second knee surgery of 2022. Just about every two weeks before a game, Donovan is asked about Ball. And just about every two weeks he offers a variation of what he said before, that there’s progress, Lonzo is doing some activities on the basketball floor, but nothing that really resembles playing basketball.
NBA
Anthony Davis Injury Update
Anthony Davis spoke to assembled beat reporters prior to Friday evening’s Lakers game at Atlanta, providing an update on his injured foot. Q: An update on how he’s feeling, and how he’s dealing with things mentally. Davis: Feeling a lot better. Pain has subsided tremendously. That initial,...
NBA
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
