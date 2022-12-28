ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Light winds holding to start the New Year

Light east to southeast winds are expected for the smaller islands over the next few days, with moderate trades holding for the island of Hawaii. Very stable and mostly dry conditions will also continue. Stronger trade winds are possible for the middle of the coming week, which could push a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light winds to kick off the New Year

First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the weekend. Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST. |. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days. Expect mostly light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days. Expect light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Light winds, rising surf to close out the year

Trade winds will make a brief return Friday, but otherwise light to moderate southeast winds are expected through the holiday weekend. Winds will be lighter for the smaller islands, as the southeast flow will be blocked by the islands of Hawaii and Maui. Conditions will remain rather dry. Because of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mochi Pounding

Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days. The Hawaiian Humane Society has tips for keeping your pets safe on New Year's Eve. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down to noon.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light winds to dominate the forecast

Mostly dry and stable conditions will dominate heading into the new year. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 30, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. Updated: 10...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe. “If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy