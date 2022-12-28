Read full article on original website
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
Amthor announces $30 million expansion in Gretna
Amthor International, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of truck-mounted tanks, this week announced a $30 million expansion at its Gretna headquarters. “Through years of hard work and determination to build a brand that would last generations, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. Now, one month after our 30th anniversary, we are making the largest announcement in our company’s history with re-investing in our company, our employees and our community here in central Virginia,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice-President, Amthor International.
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
Danville announces holiday schedule
In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other City of Danville government offices, the library, and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Danville Transit buses will not operate on Monday. However, household trash and yard...
Historic school renovations begin in Danville
Signs went up at George Washington High School, marking the beginning of an historic school renovation project. Last year, Danville voters approved a 1% sales tax increase to pay for school construction projects. Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Danville School Board this will work will define the school system for the next 50 years. “That 1% sales tax has already yielded us over $140 million to start the work.”
Kitchen fire leaves extensive damage
A kitchen fire left extensive fire and smoke damage to a Danville home Wednesday. Danville firefighters were called to 296 Oakwood Circle, where they found fire in the front yard and the house full of smoke. Upon entering the house, firefighters found a moderate amount of fire in the kitchen, and the E-3 unit was able to contain the blaze and extinguish the fire.
CAP honors National Wreaths Across America Day
Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined other local veterans at Lee Street Cemetery (Danville National Cemetery) to honor and remember veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for their country. Danville National Cemetery is the final resting place of soldiers (and some of their wives) going back to 1867.
Trojans will Harry Johnson championship
It took a final basket in the final minute to cinch the championship for the Tunstall Trojans Thursday in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The final score — 60-58. The Trojans and Eagles battled for control of the ball, and the basket, in the first two quarters, ending at half with Tunstall ahead, 31-22.
