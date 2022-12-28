Amthor International, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of truck-mounted tanks, this week announced a $30 million expansion at its Gretna headquarters. “Through years of hard work and determination to build a brand that would last generations, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. Now, one month after our 30th anniversary, we are making the largest announcement in our company’s history with re-investing in our company, our employees and our community here in central Virginia,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice-President, Amthor International.

GRETNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO