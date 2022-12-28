ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Related
WTVCFOX

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
On Target News

Drug Bust in Moore County

On Wednesday night, Moore County Deputy Zeke Thompson was on routine patrol when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically. Upon approach, Deputy Thompson made a lawful stop and noticed a strong odor coming from inside. Upon initial interview, Deputy Thompson determined the driver, Richard Baker of 214 Cumberland Oaks Drive,...
MOORE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY

The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe

The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond

In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...

