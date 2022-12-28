Read full article on original website
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
WLOS.com
If convicted, deadly Christmas Day crash suspect 'shall' pay child support, TN law says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Will the man involved in a deadly Bradley County Christmas day crash that killed a husband and wife have to pay child support for their surviving children?. That's the question we're asking under a relatively new state law. The law says those convicted of vehicular...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
Drug Bust in Moore County
On Wednesday night, Moore County Deputy Zeke Thompson was on routine patrol when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically. Upon approach, Deputy Thompson made a lawful stop and noticed a strong odor coming from inside. Upon initial interview, Deputy Thompson determined the driver, Richard Baker of 214 Cumberland Oaks Drive,...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
WTVC
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
Person of Interest Sought by Manchester Police in Stolen Vehicle Case
A male subject is a person of interest in a case involving a motor vehicle theft that evaded law enforcement. Manchester Police says the pictured subject’s involvement is unknown, but investigators would like to speak with him. If you can identify this subject, please call the MPD and ask...
WTVCFOX
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker dies in federal prison
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on...
crossvillenews1st.com
SIX PEOPLE DIE IN OVERNIGHT HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD CUMBERLAND CO
We have unconfirmed reports that six people perished in a house fire on Plateau Road overnight. The deaths include a man and wife, their son and daughter-in-law along with their two children. Emergency services are still on the scene at 10:30 this morning investigating this tragic event.
WTVCFOX
Man with felony warrant leads police on chase through Walker, Catoosa Counties Wednesday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a felony warrant was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through Walker and Catoosa Counties with a woman and infant inside the car, the Walker County Sheriff's Office says. WCSO says Brian Cook had a warrant for a probation violation.
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains.
crossvillenews1st.com
THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY
The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe
The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
thunder1320.com
Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond
In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
