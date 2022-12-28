Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died. Here are highlights from his life. April 16, 1927: Born Joseph Alois Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, youngest of three children to Joseph and Maria Ratzinger. 1943-1945: Assistant in Germany’s...
WOWK
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI’s death
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “kindness” in his first public comments since the death of the retired pontiff. Francis thanked Benedict on Saturday for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life.”. Speaking...
WOWK
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the gold-adorned Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of this German region’s most famous sons, who died on Saturday. Parents held their children’s hands tightly, older couples and nuns...
Comments / 0