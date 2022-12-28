Read full article on original website
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
Wrestlers Bid Farewell To 2022, Promotions Reflect On The Year That Was | Fight Size Update
Here's our fight size update for Saturday, December 31, 2022. - With the final day of the year upon us, many wrestlers are reflecting on the year they have had. On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre said his New Year's resolution is to kick more butt. Fans can see the full video above.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match
Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
Tony Khan: I Like Jonathan Gresham, He's Very Talented And IMPACT Is A Great Place For Him
Tony Khan discusses Jonathan Gresham. When Tony Khan purchased Ring Of Honor in early 2022, many fans were curious to see what would happen with the company's roster at that time. Jonathan Gresham, who was the Ring Of Honor World Champion at the time, was seen by some fans as a potential top star in both companies.
Jameson Ryan & Diamond Sheik Discuss AEW Dark Injury, CDW Rebrand, Dynamite Diamond Ring
Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) and Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) return to discuss the latest Championship District Wrestling event, the upcoming rebrand, Rick Ross, Dynamite Diamond Ring, and more!
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Big UFC Change Planned For 2023: What Is It?
That the Ultimate Fighting Championship has many followers is an understatement. Millions of fans of this competition watch the fights live and at home. There are several reasons for this: it’s the largest mixed martial arts organisation in the world and features the best fighters worldwide. The most appealing...
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More
Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Sting, Darby Allin, Jeff Jarrett, And Jay Lethal Announced For 12/30 AEW Rampage
Two new segments have been added to Friday's AEW Rampage. AEW announced that Tony Schiavone will speak with Sting & Darby Allin on the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. Allin is set to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW TNT Championship on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Lee England Jr., WWE Now, Ospreay/NJPW Interview | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 30, 2022. - Shinsuke Nakamura has reunited with Lee England Jr., the Violinist who played him to the ring at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II:. - John Cena joins Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: WWE Now, Dec. 30,...
Dax talks CM Punk, Road Dogg Loves The Bloodline | Newsworthy
For the last time in 2022, Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 26th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Dax Harwood Recalls Speaking With CM Punk After Brawl Out, Says Punk Didn't Want AEW Title. 4...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home
Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
WWE Cameraman Won't 'Press Charges' Against Bray Wyatt After 12/23 WWE SmackDown Attack
On the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt snapped and attacked a cameraman, locking in the mandible claw. The cameraman was eventually saved by Adam Pearce and other WWE officials. Speaking to Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Independent wrestler JT Energy, who played the cameraman, addressed the attack in...
Santos Escobar Says Legado Del Fantasma Will Expand In 2023
Legado Del Fantasma is looking to expand in 2023. Cameras caught up with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega) in a WWE digital exclusive, and while Vega wouldn't give any information, Escobar did provide hints for 2023 plans. Escobar said, "As Legado Del...
