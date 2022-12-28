ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory

John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories

Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match

Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed

Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Big UFC Change Planned For 2023: What Is It?

That the Ultimate Fighting Championship has many followers is an understatement. Millions of fans of this competition watch the fights live and at home. There are several reasons for this: it’s the largest mixed martial arts organisation in the world and features the best fighters worldwide. The most appealing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More

Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Dax talks CM Punk, Road Dogg Loves The Bloodline | Newsworthy

For the last time in 2022, Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 26th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Dax Harwood Recalls Speaking With CM Punk After Brawl Out, Says Punk Didn't Want AEW Title. 4...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home

Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
Santos Escobar Says Legado Del Fantasma Will Expand In 2023

Legado Del Fantasma is looking to expand in 2023. Cameras caught up with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega) in a WWE digital exclusive, and while Vega wouldn't give any information, Escobar did provide hints for 2023 plans. Escobar said, "As Legado Del...
