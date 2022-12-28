Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
It Could Be Late This Afternoon Before I-80 in Wyoming Reopens
It could be late this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Evanston to Rock Springs due to rolling closure, both lanes are closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne due to winter conditions, and the eastbound lanes are closed from Archer to the Nebraska state line due to winter conditions and crashes.
Parts Of Interstate 80 In Wyoming Closed Due To Winter Storm
A large portion of Interstate 80 was closed at the last report on Tuesday morning due to a winter storm that is rocking Wyoming. That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation Road and Travel conditions website. As of 6:45 a.m., the interstate was closed to westbound travel all of the way from exit 290 near Quealy Dome to exit 11l near the Rock Springs Airport in Sweetwater County.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
Police Looking For Suspects In Wyoming Laundry Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent laundry theft. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on December 11 at Sweetwater Laundry. Anyone with information on the people in the photo...
Wyoming Man Arrested Following Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
A Rock Springs man was arrested earlier today after his toddler son died of an accidental drug overdose in October, according to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, 35-year-old Daniel Scott James was arrested without incident on charges of involuntary manslaughter at his home.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0