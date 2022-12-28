ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Historic school renovations begin in Danville

Signs went up at George Washington High School, marking the beginning of an historic school renovation project. Last year, Danville voters approved a 1% sales tax increase to pay for school construction projects. Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Danville School Board this will work will define the school system for the next 50 years. “That 1% sales tax has already yielded us over $140 million to start the work.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades

Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg veteran honored nationally for #StillServing other veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Bozeman, who is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his service and why he feels compelled to service other veterans. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study

After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Amthor announces $30 million expansion in Gretna

Amthor International, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of truck-mounted tanks, this week announced a $30 million expansion at its Gretna headquarters. “Through years of hard work and determination to build a brand that would last generations, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. Now, one month after our 30th anniversary, we are making the largest announcement in our company’s history with re-investing in our company, our employees and our community here in central Virginia,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice-President, Amthor International.
GRETNA, VA
WJHL

Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
chathamstartribune.com

Danville announces holiday schedule

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other City of Danville government offices, the library, and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Danville Transit buses will not operate on Monday. However, household trash and yard...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition

It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA

Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

CAP honors National Wreaths Across America Day

Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined other local veterans at Lee Street Cemetery (Danville National Cemetery) to honor and remember veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for their country. Danville National Cemetery is the final resting place of soldiers (and some of their wives) going back to 1867.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
LYNCHBURG, VA

