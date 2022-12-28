Read full article on original website
York man found not guilty of all charges related to death of 2-year-old
Tyree Marche'll Bowie, 43, was found not guilty on all charges related to the death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix. He is expected to be released from prison at 6 p.m.
VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back
WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
Trinity High School honors longtime basketball coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with court engravement
CAMP HILL, Pa. — It was a special night at Trinity High School. The Shamrocks' legendary coach Larry Kostelac Jr. was honored with a court dedication. Kostelac has coached for over four decades and racked up more then 700 wins all time. His name was etched in the history...
