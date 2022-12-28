Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
Want a Recession Proof Job With Good Pay? Broome County Is Hiring
If you’ve been considering a career that is not only recession-proof but also pays well and would allow you to serve your community, Broome County is hiring. Broome County is accepting applications for its Emergency Services Dispatcher I exam however, individuals only have until the end of the day today, December 30 to file an application for the exam.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
cnyhomepage.com
Local pharmacy Parkway Drugs impacted by the shortage in children’s pain medication
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Parkway Drugs in Utica is one of the many local pharmacies experiencing a shortage in children’s pain medication. “Ibuprofen and Acetaminophen, which is Tylenol, Motrin, Advil. All those whether its brand or generic it seems like its unavailable. It’s been like probably for four to five weeks maybe a little longer,” said Vinny Chiffy, pharmacist and owner of Parkway Drugs.
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (December 30th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Girls Basketball: Cortland vs. Auburn. Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system
Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
cortlandvoice.com
Update on gas prices in Cortland County
Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
Onondaga County records system is offline after vendor detects possible malicious files
If you want to see your deed, mortgage record or another similar record filed electronically with the Onondaga County Clerk, you may need a little patience. On Dec. 27, Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell said her office was contacted by Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management. Cott Systems said they had detected potentially malicious files within their infrastructure around Christmas Day.
See the most expensive homes sold in Onondaga County in 2022 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price tag on the most expensive home sold in Onondaga County in 2022 totaled over $6.7 million, according to state and local real estate records. The top sale in the county this year was an estate belonging to Steven B. Kenan and Julie Abbott, which sold for $6.75 million to Al Crawford, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. The home was sold as part of a divorce settlement.
localsyr.com
FBI to handle Onondaga County Clerk’s Office attack
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security have been investigating a cyber-attack affecting a vendor handling the Onondaga County Clerk’s online record system. The County Clerk’s office received an update on Wednesday, December 28 from their vendor Cott Systems that they...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, December 30
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022:. Warm air will continue to build into the region today, though it will also be rather cloudy ahead of our next weather maker. The best chance for some sunshine today...
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
cortlandvoice.com
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Comments / 0