ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Christmas Wreaths

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NZLE_0jwXXiLq00
Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

Wreaths are ornamental arrangements that can be found in homes throughout the year; however, for many, they are a seasonal decoration, and the holiday most widely associated with wreaths is Christmas. While they can be made of almost anything, Christmas wreaths are most often made of fresh greenery and seasonal flowers. During this season, they are generally either placed flat on a surface for use as an Advent wreath or hung on one's wall or front door. Although they've become a holiday tradition in the United States and in other parts of the world, many are unaware of the long history and assorted meanings associated with them. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-history-of-christmas-wreaths

Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

Cockrell Contracting INC.

"We love playing in the dirt"

Land Clearing

Ponds

Dirt work

Driveways

House pads

Fences

Ranch maintenance

Land development

Demolition

Owner Josh Cockrell 713-903-1801

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

When to take down your Christmas decorations and tree, according to tradition

Christmas and New Year has passed and we are all left wondering: When should we take down our Christmas tree and decorations? If you're desperate to cling on to that festive spirit, you'll be pleased to know that the 5th or 6th of January could be the answer, depending on which Christian calendar you follow.
Mint Message

Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.
Florence Carmela

Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy

This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Bay Area Entertainer

“Christmas Bells” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ “Winter Time” by ROBERT LOUIS STEVENSON>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/christmas-bells-by-henry-wadsworth-longfellow. provides rotating equipment services that keep our growing base of petrochemical customers operating smoothly and efficiently. These services include the repair and installation of all types of rotating equipment.
BRAZORIA, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy