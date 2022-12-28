Lakshan, Chandimal and Asitha excluded from SL's 20-man squad for India tour

Sri Lanka have announced a 20-man squad for their limited-overs tour of India next month, where they will square off in three T20Is and three ODIs. Of those players, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Nuwan Thushara will play only in the T20Is, while Jeffrey Vandersay and Nuwanidu Fernando - in line to make his debut - will take part in just the ODI leg of the series. Dasun Shanaka will captain both sides, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis his deputies in the T20Is and ODIs respectively.

Three players - Dhananjaya Lakshan , Asitha Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal - have been excluded from the squad that hosted Afghanistan last month. Chandimal, though, may count himself unlucky, having been one of the better performers in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League; he was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament averaging 31.88 at a strike rate of 126.99, and had played a key role in the Colombo Stars' run to the final.

By contrast, Rajapaksa can file his inclusion under fortunate, following a series of uninspiring displays. His retention in the T20I squad follows an LPL in which he scored just 95 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 105.55 - far below his career strike rate of 135.09 - while his T20 World Cup form was only slightly better, hitting 125 runs across seven innings at 119.04.

The rest of the inclusions, however, have earned their keep. Chamika Karunaratne , who was dropped for the Afghanistan series following a lean stretch both on and off the field, rediscovered his groove in the LPL; the 26-year-old allrounder picked up seven wickets in the tournament, and while he scored just 109 runs, he struck them at an impressive strike rate of 162.68 - a significant uptick from his career strike rate of 104.27 - providing glimpses of a finisher many envision he could be.

Avishka Fernando, who returned to action this month following nearly a year out with a knee injury, hasn't skipped a beat it seems, top scoring in the LPL with 339 runs, and spearheading yet another Jaffna Kings title charge.

The same could be said for his Jaffna team-mate Sadeera Samarawickrama , who was named player of the tournament for his 294 runs - second only to Fernando - and was a lynchpin of their middle order.

Like Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu was another batter that caught the eye in the LPL - even if he is a little rough around the edges. While his Galle Gladiators side struggled for inconsistency, the 23-year-old managed to stand out, striking 211 runs at a 131.05 strike rate - and most importantly showing an ability to clear the ropes, especially against spinners.

Nuwan Thushara was another standout Galle star hamstrung by his side's erraticism, picking up 14 wickets - the second-highest in this year's LPL - at an economy rate of 7.44. His low-slinging action has unsurprisingly brought about comparisons to Lasith Malinga, but while Thushara lacks the latter's pace, he has now begun incorporating an impressive amount of control and variety to his repertoire.

With Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara the other seamers in the squad, Thushara will undoubtedly face stern competition for the starting XI, though his unique skillset could bode in his favour. In the ODIs, Madushanka's left-arm swing provides a key differential.

In the spin department, it'll be Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana as the first-choice pairing, though in Vandersay lies an able 50-over deputy. Dunith Wellalage, meanwhile, showcased during the LPL his ability to hold down one end with his slow left-arm spin.

Where most of Sri Lanka's decision making will therefore boil down to, is in the batting. Shanaka, who hasn't had the most encouraging time with the bat lately, will lead a unit brimming with potential.

In Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Avishka, Sri Lanka have three form players vying for two spots at the top of the order. If Avishka is pushed down to No.3 to accommodate the former two, a pair that has built a good understanding over the past few months, then that would bring about a middle-order headache.

Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Samarawickrama, Shanaka and Rajapaksa/Nuwanidu will all be fighting for three to four positions, with allrounders such as Karunaratne, Wellalage and Hasaranga filling out the lower-middle order slots. With planning for the 2023 World Cup starting now, selectors will no doubt see this India tour as marker for how the team will look come October.

Sri Lanka will kickstart their tour of India in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on January 3.

T20I Squad : Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama. Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice Captain), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

ODI Squad : Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama. Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara