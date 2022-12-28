Habitat for Humanity begins construction on affordable housing community

Habitat for Humanity Collier County has kicked off construction at its newest subdivision in Immokalee.

Kaicasa will be the largest affordable housing community they’ve built nationwide.

The site is located just south of Farmworkers Village on State Road 29.

The development will be built on 100 acres and will be home to 281 homeowners once it is completed.

Families that are eligible will be low-income families that have worked in Collier for at least a year.

Prospective homeowners must also commit 500 hours of sweat equity to help build homes.

The work done by Habitat for Humanity is made possible through donations and the help of volunteers who help build the homes.

