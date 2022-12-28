ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Davis questions Henry about the truth on who is returning

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – During Orange Bowl media interviews Wednesday morning, Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis interrupted the interview of defensive end KJ Henry with some questions about his comments on who is returning and how Henry is the key.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s video of the back-and-forth between Davis and Henry below:

The Clemson Insider

Ngata addresses his future

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Joseph Ngata had one of his better games of the season in the Orange Bowl. Was it the last for the veteran receiver in a Clemson uniform? Ngata capped his senior season with a (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

TCI Game Day: Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla. -- It is Game Day in South Florida where Clemson battles Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl.  The Tigers look to finish the season strong with an ACC Championship and top six win. (...)
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition

MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.
CLEMSON, SC
