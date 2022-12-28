Read full article on original website
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Police identify those involved in Greene County crash
On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Police say that around 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, they responded to a […]
WETM
Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
14850.com
Vehicle damage discovered in the wake of northside shots fired call, say police
No one was located in the area when Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ithaca Police Department officers responded to “multiple calls for shots fired” in the area of North Cayuga Street near Jay Street in the early hours of Friday morning, but police say they later learned that two vehicles parked on Jay Street had been struck with gunfire.
NewsChannel 36
Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
Court upholds conviction of drunken driver who killed 3 in crash near OCC
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anthony Saccone, the drunken driver who killed three people in a 2018 crash near Onondaga Community College, will continue serving his 10 to 30 year prison sentence, an appellate court ruled. Saccone, 35, had attempted to reverse his conviction, arguing he was coerced into pleading guilty...
cortlandvoice.com
Update on gas prices in Cortland County
Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
