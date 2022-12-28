ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023

(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak

Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

NC State announcer suspended for controversial 'illegal aliens' reference

North Carolina State University sports announcer Gary Hahn has been indefinitely suspended following controversial comments during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game on Friday, his employer said. Hahn, who has worked for Learfield Communications as a radio broadcaster since 1991, referenced the “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, amid the...
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

It was a tremendous year for the pro-life movement, but the best is yet to come

When the year started, none of us knew for sure if we’d see the end of Roe when the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson. But we did. And since then, we’ve seen a tremendous shift in state-level policies in favor of the unborn: 13 states have fully banned abortion, and another five have instituted limits ranging from 6 to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Eight more states have attempted to enact bans or limits but met resistance from courts.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy