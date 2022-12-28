Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023
(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Washington Examiner
NC State announcer suspended for controversial 'illegal aliens' reference
North Carolina State University sports announcer Gary Hahn has been indefinitely suspended following controversial comments during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game on Friday, his employer said. Hahn, who has worked for Learfield Communications as a radio broadcaster since 1991, referenced the “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, amid the...
Washington Examiner
Alabama to do away with license requirement for concealed carry permit in 2023
Alabama is set to remove a license requirement for concealed carry weapons in the new year. The move will make the state one of 25 not to require a license for concealed carry, the Associated Press reported. It will take effect on Jan. 1. The legislation's sponsor said that the...
Washington Examiner
Illinois' minimum wage going up again in 2023, new laws to impact how businesses manage employees
(The Center Square) – Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest...
Washington Examiner
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
Washington Examiner
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology. "This...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
Washington Examiner
It was a tremendous year for the pro-life movement, but the best is yet to come
When the year started, none of us knew for sure if we’d see the end of Roe when the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson. But we did. And since then, we’ve seen a tremendous shift in state-level policies in favor of the unborn: 13 states have fully banned abortion, and another five have instituted limits ranging from 6 to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Eight more states have attempted to enact bans or limits but met resistance from courts.
