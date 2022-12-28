Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Witnessing the Schifferdecker & Zelleken houses’ restoration
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historical pieces of Joplin open up to the community, despite still being under construction. “What we want to do is to tell the story of these two families,” said Brad Belk, Director of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, Inc. Around 50 people showed up to tour...
Joplin nonprofit rings in the New Year early with fundraiser
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit rang in the new year a night early — and also raised some money. “FosterAdopt Connect” hosted a “Novel New Year Celebration” tonight at the “Scottish Rite Cathedral” in downtown Joplin. There was a mocktail-cocktail hour and a dinner.
Pittsburg theatre fundraising effort falling short as year ends
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Time is running short on a matching fundraising effort. A nonprofit group planning to re-open the Colonial Fox Theatre in Pittsburg is in the midst of its annual year-end fundraising effort. They had a donor come forward a couple of months ago announcing they would match...
Grand Lake pastor celebrates 90th birthday
GROVE, Okla. – A longtime area Baptist pastor is celebrating a milestone birthday today. The family of Rev. Gerald Dyer is hosting a 90th birthday celebration today at 2 p.m. at the Baptist Village Honey Creek Community Room in Grove. Rev. Dyer was born on Dec. 31, 1932, in...
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love! Celebrate the New Year with a new furry friend!
NYE at Downstream Casino Resort
QUAPAW, Okla. — A local casino is providing the space, yet again this year, for people to ring in the new year. “Downstream Casino Resort” has been prepping for the past several days for New Year’s Eve, and they’re anticipating a big crowd tonight. Representatives say...
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
Quitting smoking in 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — Quitting smoking is often on the list of those making new year’s resolutions. Experts say the time is now to do so. “Smart choice to make to quit smoking an if you have this on your mind as in your New Year’s resolution, or if you don’t have a new year’s resolution yet and you are thinking about quitting smoking, I think this is the perfect time to do so,” said Dr. Vigyan Bang.
Mercy adds new room for cesarean mothers
JOPLIN, Mo. — A growing need at Mercy Hospital Joplin has resulted in a much-needed new space. A second “C-Section Suite” is now open for mothers and their families. One c-section operating room has been in use since the hospital opened in 2015, but the facility has seen an increase in births over the last several years.
Freeman delivers employees through transit system
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
Why divorces increase after the new year
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Many vow to change something about themselves in the new year, and sadly, one of those can include marital status. Attorney Sarah Luce Reeder says there’s never a good time of the year to end a marriage, but she says there are some reasons why couples decide to file for a divorce after the first of the year.
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Asthy Zarred, 21, was driving west on Bagdad Road around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
Resolution to travel more in ’23? Travel agency could save you money
NEOSHO, Mo. — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to travel more. “We tend to say it’s not necessarily about traveling cheaper or finding a better deal, it’s about traveling better. If it’s the same cost but a better experience that’s traveling better, if it saves you money that’s traveling better,” said Ken Mayer, President, Galaxsea Cruises & Tours.
Miami man dies after Bagdad Rd. crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning. Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.
Suspected tire thieves caught in Pittsburg burglary
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police arrested two women in connection to a string of tire thefts from a home in Pittsburg Thursday morning. Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut St. after a call for a burglary in progress. The caller said he spotted two thieves inside his carport stealing tires.
How to keep your weight loss resolutions in 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — As the new year gets closer a lot of people make resolutions to lose weight. But keeping a resolution is much harder than making one. Experts say your focus should not be on a number. “So what I would recommend is not focusing on a number,...
New Year’s wine and champagne affected by inflation
JOPLIN, Mo. — New Year’s Eve is a time of year synonymous with champagne and wine. But it you haven’t purchased your favorite brand yet, depending upon where it’s from, you might be in for a rude awakening. Like almost everything else, the cost of American-made...
Lauria and Ashley – the search continues
WELCH, Okla. — New leads to the whereabouts of two missing, and presumed dead, Craig County teens continue to pour into authorities – 23 years after they were last seen. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, the 16-year-old best friends were spending the night at the Freeman homestead on Dec. 29, 1999. Overnight, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman were fatally shot, and the mobile home was set on fire.
Wireless connectivity study could bring better broadband
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is requesting all citizens of Joplin to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) study. The City is currently soliciting proposals from broadband internet providers to increase and expand Joplin residential and business connectivity and speeds.
