CAMELLIA BOWL '22: Marshall shines in Buffalo's win over Georgia Southern

The goal for Georgia Southern’s defense was to make the Buffalo offense one dimensional in Tuesday’s Camellia Bowl matchup at Cramton Bowl. “We mixed up enough coverages to try and slow them down and I thought (defensive coordinator) Will (Harris) did a nice job,” Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. “We went into the game saying, hey, let’s stop the run, let’s make the quarterback beat us.”
CAMELLIA BOWL NOTEBOOK (Postgame): Ahmed sets marks for Buffalo; Hines makes impressive start; Fuller leaves legacy at Cramton Bowl

It seems to be a pattern for backup Buffalo tailbacks to grab the spotlight in the Camellia Bowl. Two years after Kevin Marks filled in for the injured Jaret Patterson and earned most valuable player honors with a bowl-record 35 carries, senior Tajay Ahmed ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries on Tuesday against Georgia Southern.
