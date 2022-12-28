ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas celebrates New Year's Eve -- WATCH LIVE

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is ready to send off 2022 and welcome 2023. The city is hosting multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Meráki Greek Grill

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The High Roller Las Vegas to host New Year's Eve countdown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to kick off the new year with the whole community. The High Roller Observation Wheel is hosting the New Year's Eve countdown on Dec. 31. Find more New Year's Eve events around the valley here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local cancer patient granted magical evening at Enchant Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 15-year-old girl got the chance to exclusively explore a popular Christmas attraction during a recent visit this week. Enchant Las Vegas and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation welcomed Tatiana Hatem, a few friends, and family to enjoy a magical night of fun at Las Vegas Ballpark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $366K jackpot at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Dec. 28, a guest at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas who wished to remain anonymous turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for a payout of $366,599.50.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Gatsby's

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's all about the glitz, glamour, and bubbles at Gatsby's this New Year's Eve. There is still time to purchase your tables. Joining me now is Sereena Cruz and Mustafa Abdi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Via Focaccia chef wins Global Flavors Culinary Competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas chef took home the cheese after winning this year's Global Flavors Culinary Competition. Chef Ismaele Romano is known for his culinary expertise at Via Focaccia at Ellis Island Hotel and Casino. The renowned chef melted the competition, winning first place in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas records nearly 3.3 million visitors in November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas saw nearly 3.3 million visitors in November this year, a jump from the year prior thanks to bolstered convention figures. This November's visitor volume is up 4.9% compared to the same month last year, per new data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

