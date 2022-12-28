Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas celebrates New Year's Eve -- WATCH LIVE
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is ready to send off 2022 and welcome 2023. The city is hosting multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas.
news3lv.com
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
news3lv.com
Catch Yachtley Crew at KAOS at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Yachtley Crew is reeling you in for a one-of-a-kind performance tonight. They joined us in the studio Friday morning to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
The High Roller Las Vegas to host New Year's Eve countdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to kick off the new year with the whole community. The High Roller Observation Wheel is hosting the New Year's Eve countdown on Dec. 31. Find more New Year's Eve events around the valley here.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
news3lv.com
Local cancer patient granted magical evening at Enchant Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 15-year-old girl got the chance to exclusively explore a popular Christmas attraction during a recent visit this week. Enchant Las Vegas and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation welcomed Tatiana Hatem, a few friends, and family to enjoy a magical night of fun at Las Vegas Ballpark.
news3lv.com
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
news3lv.com
Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — These babies are getting ready for 2023!. MountainView Hospital shared pictures of their youngest patients on Friday, all decked out in their best new years attire. MORE ON NEWS 3 | #News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. The pictures were...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $366K jackpot at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Dec. 28, a guest at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas who wished to remain anonymous turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for a payout of $366,599.50.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Gatsby's
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's all about the glitz, glamour, and bubbles at Gatsby's this New Year's Eve. There is still time to purchase your tables. Joining me now is Sereena Cruz and Mustafa Abdi.
news3lv.com
Via Focaccia chef wins Global Flavors Culinary Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas chef took home the cheese after winning this year's Global Flavors Culinary Competition. Chef Ismaele Romano is known for his culinary expertise at Via Focaccia at Ellis Island Hotel and Casino. The renowned chef melted the competition, winning first place in the...
news3lv.com
Embrace your texture with Las Vegas valley hair salon Radically Curly
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Embracing your texture -- that's the mission of a local hair salon for all of us. Danielle Green, the owner of Radically Curly, joined us to talk more about this.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas records nearly 3.3 million visitors in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas saw nearly 3.3 million visitors in November this year, a jump from the year prior thanks to bolstered convention figures. This November's visitor volume is up 4.9% compared to the same month last year, per new data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
news3lv.com
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
news3lv.com
Free and discounted NYE rides to deter impaired drivers on Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Various discounted or free New Year’s Eve promotions are available for Las Vegas locals and visitors to use over the holiday weekend to not drive impaired on the streets and highways. Las Vegas attorney, Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the Heidari Law Firm is...
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
news3lv.com
Millionaire Morning Mamas founder Lisa Easton talks creating wealth in new year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Creating abundance and wealth -- it's a great resolution to have as we head into the new year. Lisa Easton, founder and CEO of Millionaire Morning Mamas, is helping women make it their reality. She joined us to share more tips.
