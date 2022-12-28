ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper 2022 Through the Lens

As we close out this year and ring in another, it's time to reflect on the memories we made in 2022, Casper. What are the things future historians will latch onto when they talk about this year?. COVID eased in most countries, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation soared, and the conversation...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 12/30/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Neighbors Create GoFundMe for Bar Nunn Family Displaced by Fire

Just a week before Christmas, a garage fire displaced a Bar Nunn family and completely destroyed their car. That's according to Bar Nunn Fire Chief Robert Hoover. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond

A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
CASPER, WY
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY
New Tattoo Shop Opens its Doors in Casper

There's a new tattoo shop in town. It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7. Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st. It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper

Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
CASPER, WY
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
CASPER, WY
Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it’s amazing history, and the new owner discusses it’s future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
CASPER, WY
Cheyenne, WY
