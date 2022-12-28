Read full article on original website
Casper Man Extradited from Arizona After Charges Connected to AMBER Alert on Teen Girl
A Casper man has been extradited from Arizona after a felony charge of interference with custody in connection to the November 17 AMBER Alert issued on a 14 year old girl named Gracelyn Pratt. James Warren Martin, 36, was extradited from La Paz County, Arizona and returned to Natrona County...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper 2022 Through the Lens
As we close out this year and ring in another, it's time to reflect on the memories we made in 2022, Casper. What are the things future historians will latch onto when they talk about this year?. COVID eased in most countries, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation soared, and the conversation...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
Amber Alert Suspect Charged With 17 Felonies; Bond set at $500,000
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert faces 17 felony counts that could put him behind bars for life, according to the charges read during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday. James Warren Martin, 36, was originally...
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 12/30/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Neighbors Create GoFundMe for Bar Nunn Family Displaced by Fire
Just a week before Christmas, a garage fire displaced a Bar Nunn family and completely destroyed their car. That's according to Bar Nunn Fire Chief Robert Hoover. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond
A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
(PHOTOS) ‘Like practicing in the sun’: Wyoming Yoga and Wellness moves into new downtown Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Yoga and Wellness, formerly Wyoming Yoga and Massage, is open again at a new downtown Casper spot after renovating the building at 142 N. Kimball St. The new location offers more space and amenities beyond what was available at Wyoming Yoga’s former location on First Street.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/27/22–12/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I have worked in public health...
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
New Tattoo Shop Opens its Doors in Casper
There's a new tattoo shop in town. It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7. Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st. It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."
PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper
Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it’s amazing history, and the new owner discusses it’s future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
Don’t Worry, Casper – Smoke You Might Be Seeing is From a Controlled Burn
Usually, if there's smoke there's fire. And that's true in this case, too, but the fire is a controlled one. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS who took to their social media page on Friday to alert the community that smoke they might see coming from Casper Mountain is from a controlled burn.
